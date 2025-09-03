Welcome to Gamereactor Cars!

HQ

All Swedish readers of course know who I am and there is no need for a closer introduction, especially considering that I have been involved from the start and this year marks my 24th year as editor-in-chief of Gamereactor Sweden.

In addition to a burning interest in games and a slavish love for both film and gadgets, sim-racing, and design, I have always been fascinated by cars and racing since childhood. During my teens I really couldn't wait to get my driver's license and once that was arranged, I lived in my old scrap Mercedes, cared for that pile of rust tenderly, and dreamed of one day being able to buy cars that would really let me give vent to my dream of changing, tuning, refining. And that's pretty much how it has been since then. I, the Gran Turismo nerd that I once was and perhaps still am (GT7 is a really good game after all), got into Japanese cars early on and have owned many of them over the years. Civic Type-R, Evo IX, 350Z, WRX STi, in two different versions, Nissan GT-R in two different versions plus a Focus RS and an Alfa Romeo GTAm.

In my personal blog, I have written as much about cars as I have written about games, films, TV series, food, design, and music over the past 19 years, and highlighting the car part and letting it take up more space here at Gamereactor is something that I am passionate about, and here, in Gamereactor Cars, you will primarily be able to read notices about daily events in the sports/performance car world and relatively little about the most boring passenger cars, especially the electric car segment, which bores me beyond all reason. Cars and racing for me are spelled petrol, horsepower, passion, feeling, rumble, noise, and enthusiasm, and I hope to convey that here, on a daily basis. Thanks for stopping by and happy driving!

Some of the performance cars I have owned and loved the past 20 years:

The two best japanese cars i have driven. One perfect for the winter, the other one perfect for the track on wich i spent a whole lot of time in the custom built, 850 HP Nissan GT-R with an Öhlins-chassi and Alcon racingbrakes.