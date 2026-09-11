Welcome to Elderfield, the supernatural RPG Farming Simulator from new indie developer Chris Cote promises plenty of spooky fun. From eldritch horrors to haunted malls and farms, the inhabitants of Elderfield live and work alongside the strange and mysterious. There is plenty to do in Elderfield, enough for this to be the perfect game for anyone looking for a more intense style of cosy farming sim, à la Stardew Valley mixed with Fear and Hunger.

During my time with the game, I found there was little in the way of a truly linear story line. Welcome to Elderfield is very forgiving in terms of letting the player explore as little or as much as they like. You can fish, farm, romance and befriend NPCs, solve mysteries, cook, and even explore the town. There is no shortage of content for you to enjoy in Elderfield and you are encouraged to explore at your own pace. You can spend your days engaged in intense combat and battling horrors or simply wandering around to see what strange thing you will encounter.

The art is impeccable too, where every character is hand-drawn and it all feels very Junji Ito in its style with a fairy tale mix, almost like the Brothers Grimm tales. The soundtrack is super groovy with dark, spooky lo-fi tunes accompanying you on your exploration around town. It's this contrast between the relaxing soundtrack and the unsettling world that makes the atmosphere work so well.

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Even when playing on the standard setting, the town is a constant threat to you as a player. Sleeping in your bed on an evening can lead to your death, and on my playthrough, I blindly stumbled into the town mall and was met with a horde of zombified shoppers trying to kill me. That unpredictability is one of Elderfield's greatest strengths. You never quite know whether the next corner will reveal a friendly NPC, a new mystery, or something desperate to tear you apart. The NPCs and town itself is incredibly well designed and full of life and creativity. From talking cats to skeletons, humans, and even a farmer who has shed his skin in order to live longer, the town of Elderfield has a perfect mix of kooky and mysterious folk who just accept they live alongside eldritch horrors and dangerous creatures.

The combat in Welcome to Elderfield is what surprised me the most, as it's far from the usual cosy sim combat that is simplistic in design and usually involves hand-to-hand combat. Turn-based combat, akin to a more RPG style game is what Welcome to Elderfield has in store for you, similar to Fear and Hunger particularly in the way combat can feel like something requires actual consideration rather than simply attacking an enemy repeatedly. I enjoyed this as it was a refreshing change of pace, despite its complexities. It adds another layer to the game and prevents the supernatural elements from feeling like simple obstacles between farming activities. The combat has enough depth to make encounters feel meaningful, although players coming primarily for the farming and NPC interaction aspects may initially find the complexity a little overwhelming.

There is even an extensive and comprehensive equipment menu in Elderfield I thought was particularly useful as it meant you didn't have to physically equip your tools, as just interacting with the items and points of interest each is designed for was enough to pull them from your inventory.

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Unfortunately, there are a few bugs in need of ironing out. These problems were frustrating, particularly when they interrupted exploration or progression. However, it's important to emphasise this was a review build for the game, and bugs can be more commonplace at this stage of development, and all being well will be addressed through patches and further testing around launch.

All in all, Welcome to Elderfield is a wonderfully strange and refreshing take on the farming simulator genre, combining cosy activities with unsettling horror and surprisingly deep RPG mechanics. The preview build did have some technical issues, particularly repeated dialogue and problems following certain cutscenes, but these were relatively minor compared with the overall experience and are issues that can hopefully be resolved as development continues.

Welcome to Elderfield has a lot of personality. It's quirky, creepy, creative, and surprisingly challenging, while still giving players plenty of freedom to play at their own pace. For fans of farming sims looking for something different, or horror fans wanting a more unusual experience, Elderfield is certainly worth keeping an eye on.