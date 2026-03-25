Welcome back to Hogwarts: Here's the first teaser of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

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Welcome back to Hogwarts. After years of rumors and speculation, HBO is now treating us to the very first teaser for the first season of Harry Potter, complete with all the new faces and a seemingly slightly darker tone. The ambitions are clear, and the trailer delivers.

The teaser gives us glimpses of Harry's life—from his miserable existence with the Dursley family to his introduction to the wizarding world. At the center, we find newcomer Dominic McLaughlin in the role of Harry, alongside Arabella Stanton as Hermione and Alastair Stout as Ron. In short, the new trio who will carry the series forward.

The teaser is short but undeniably leaves you wanting even more, and for all fans of the books, this looks like it could be exactly what many have long dreamed of: the definitive version of the story of "the boy who lived." The journey ahead of us is long and magical. But best of all, the series will premiere as early as December.

What do you think of this? Are you excited too?