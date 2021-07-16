Weird West will be coming to PS4 and Xbox One, scheduled to launch this fall

It's been a while since last time we reported about Weird West, this upcoming action RPG from Wolfeye Studios initially wasannounced during The Game Awards 2019. But now we just received some new information, its release window, and even a brand new trailer.

According to the press release sent by publisher Devolver Digital, it has been confirmed that the game will land on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One along with the previously announced PC platform. Also, this Wild West themed dark fantasy RPG is set to release later in fall this year, so we shouldn't need to wait for too long before we get to participate in a series of interconnected journeys that the 5 unique in-game characters are going to experience.

A new trailer has also been published and you can check it out below. For more details, you can check here, here, or here.