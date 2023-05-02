Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news

Weird West, Shadowrun, Ravenlok and Fuga 2 join Game Pass

But Her Story, Danganronpa 2 and more are set to leave.

HQ

Microsoft was probably hoping to just hype up the launch of Redfall today, but Ben is far from the only one left very disappointed after playing it for review. Still, Game Pass members will as usually get to play it "for free", and we even got some better options coming shortly.

Megan Spurr has announced the first wave of games that will join Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass this month, and it seems like we're in for quality over quantity the first half of May:


  • Ravenlok is coming to PC, consoles and Cloud on May 4

  • Weird West's Definitive Edition is coming to Xbox Series X/S on May 8

  • Shadowrun Trilogy is coming to PC on May 9

  • Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 is coming to PC, consoles and Cloud on May 11

Then there's the bad news, as the following games will be leaving the service on May 15:

