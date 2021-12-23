Weird West hit by delay again

HQ

Weird West, the action RPG which is said to "set in a dark fantasy reimagining of the wild west" and developed by Wolfeye Studios, at first was planned for fall, 2021.

However, back in October, the publisher Devolver Digital announced that this action adventure had been pushed back to January, 2022. Well, it seems that the developers simply need more time. Even though the beta test was going well and the game is incredible, according to the testers - there are still a few things that the team wants to iron out.

"We are passionate developers and gamers at Wolfeye, and, as we are playing our own game, on one hand we realize that the game is really great, on the other hand, we realize it is not quite ready yet", the creative director Raf Colantonio said in a video they just shared.

"The game is being tested in a private beta and they are having a blast. However, we want to iron out a few stuff because we are committed to delivering the best experience. [...]This is why we are pushing the game to March 31, 2022. Thank you for your patience, it's almost there."

So, there you have it. At least it's not being delayed for too long. What do you think?