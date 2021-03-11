Weird Fish announces Oddyssey: Your Space, Your Way

The newly formed indie studio Weird Fish, built with developers from Dying Light, Dead Island, and Call of Juarez, has unveiled its first title, the space-building and exploration adventure Oddyssey: Your Space, Your Way.

The game sends players into a deep space cartoon sandbox packed with tons of light-hearted comedy, will feature a singleplayer and a multiplayer mode, and is launching into Steam Early Access soon.

In the game, players will have to scour the galaxy for resources all whilst living in a small support ship known as the Oddyssey, as they look to power the ARK, a mothership that houses the Earth's final two million colonists. Using only a skeleton crew of a few individuals, your duty will be to tame space, simultaneously making it more awesome along the way.

No word on the exact date when the title plans to launch into Early Access has been revealed as of yet, but the game will be available on PC for £24.99 when it does.