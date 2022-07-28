Weird Al Yankovic movie to premiere this November

HQ

We've known for a while that Daniel Radcliffe is portraying Weird Al Yankovic in an upcoming movie, but what we didn't know is when this movie would be premiering. Until now. As it has been revealed that the flick will be coming to the Roku streaming service on November 4, and as part of that announcement, a poster for the movie has debuted showing Radcliffe in character, fit with a curly haired wig and Weird Al's iconic accordion.

As for what the movie (properly known as Weird: The Al Yankovic Story) is actually about, it will tell the story of Weird Al' rise to fame, and details his early hits all the way up to when he was at his most famous.

You can take a glimpse into the movie as part of a teaser trailer that debuted back in May below.