Weeks after the And Just Like That incident, a man has a heart attack on an exercise bike on Billions, leading Peloton to snap back

Only a few weeks after a character in the Sex and the City sequel series (And Just Like That) was fatally killed from having a heart attack on a Peloton exercise bike (an incident that saw the fitness brand in crisis mode), a very similar situation has occurred once again, this time in the TV series, Billions.

The scene in the premiere of the show's sixth season saw the character Wags riding on a Peloton bike, when he is suddenly interrupted and informed he was having a heart attack. While the scene was said to have been recorded back in early last year, it has been noted in a report by The New York Times that the scene was recently dubbed over to include the line of "I'm not going out like Mr. Big", a line that pays direct tribute to the And Just Like That character.

Naturally, this situation has turned out to be quite a problem for Peloton once again, who has since released a statement on social media snapping back at how its fitness gear is portrayed in entertainment.

"We get TV shows want to include @onepeloton to get people talking, but to be clear, we did *not* agree for our brand or IP to be used on @SHO_Billions or provide any equipment. As the show itself points out, cardio-vascular exercise helps people lead long, happy lives."

