news

Weeks after the And Just Like That incident, a man has a heart attack on an exercise bike on Billions, leading Peloton to snap back

This is the second incident as of late when the fitness brand has been negatively portrayed in entertainment.

HQ

Only a few weeks after a character in the Sex and the City sequel series (And Just Like That) was fatally killed from having a heart attack on a Peloton exercise bike (an incident that saw the fitness brand in crisis mode), a very similar situation has occurred once again, this time in the TV series, Billions.

The scene in the premiere of the show's sixth season saw the character Wags riding on a Peloton bike, when he is suddenly interrupted and informed he was having a heart attack. While the scene was said to have been recorded back in early last year, it has been noted in a report by The New York Times that the scene was recently dubbed over to include the line of "I'm not going out like Mr. Big", a line that pays direct tribute to the And Just Like That character.

Naturally, this situation has turned out to be quite a problem for Peloton once again, who has since released a statement on social media snapping back at how its fitness gear is portrayed in entertainment.

"We get TV shows want to include @onepeloton to get people talking, but to be clear, we did *not* agree for our brand or IP to be used on @SHO_Billions or provide any equipment. As the show itself points out, cardio-vascular exercise helps people lead long, happy lives."

Do you think we'll see another incident like this taking place soon?

