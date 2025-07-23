Wednesday will return for a third season too

HQ

We're counting down the days until Wednesday returns to Netflix, as the second season of the hugely popular show, rivalled only on a per-season basis by Squid Game on the streamer, will be back as of August 6. But what about beyond that date? Well aside from the second half of the season dropping in September, Netflix has also revealed that the show will eventually return for a third batch of episodes too.

Yep, the streamer has greenlit a third season of Wednesday, with this set to expand on the lore and take it even further into the weird and wonderful. Speaking about getting a Season 3 renewal, co-creator and showrunner Alfred Gough has stated:

"Our goal for Season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can. We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday."

The other half of the creator/showrunner duo, Miles Millar then added the additional comment:

"We will be seeing more Addams Family members and learning more family secrets in Season 3!"

This is all we have to go on about Wednesday: Season 3 however, as no further teasers are being presented, likely to prevent spoilers for the upcoming second season.