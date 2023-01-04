Wednesday Season Two to Remain on Netflix

Netflix's hit Addams Family spin-off show Wednesday has dominated a lot of talk around TV towards the end of 2022. This popularity has made season two a likelihood, and even though it hasn't yet been announced, we know that if it does come around that it won't be leaving Netflix.

There were recent rumours that due to Amazon's purchasing of MGM that Wednesday would move to Amazon Prime. However, the deal between MGM and Netflix was made long before the Amazon purchase came about, meaning Wednesday isn't going anywhere.

Even if that wasn't the case, apparently Amazon isn't planning on making all MGM content exclusive to Amazon Prime.

Have you seen Wednesday yet, and do you want a season two? Let us know.

