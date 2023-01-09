Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Wednesday (Netflix)

Wednesday Season Two Officially Revealed

We all knew it was coming, but now there's a trailer to put away any doubts.

Netflix's hit teen drama Wednesday has officially got a second season on the way. Announced on Friday, the popular show even got a new trailer confirming that more would be coming, though we haven't yet got a release date for it.

It seemed all but certain that the incredibly popular show would be getting another season. There were even worries about whether season two would end up on Netflix or Amazon Prime before it got announced.

As stated, we don't know when we'll be getting another bout of strange high school happenings with Wednesday season two, but with Netflix likely wanting to strike while the iron is hot, we can't imagine the wait will be too long.

Are you excited about Wednesday's second season? Let us know.

Wednesday

Wednesday
SERIES. Written by Samuel Lakin

Monster mashing together The Addams Family and high school drama, it somehow pulls it off.



