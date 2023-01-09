Wednesday Season Two Officially Revealed

HQ

Netflix's hit teen drama Wednesday has officially got a second season on the way. Announced on Friday, the popular show even got a new trailer confirming that more would be coming, though we haven't yet got a release date for it.

It seemed all but certain that the incredibly popular show would be getting another season. There were even worries about whether season two would end up on Netflix or Amazon Prime before it got announced.

As stated, we don't know when we'll be getting another bout of strange high school happenings with Wednesday season two, but with Netflix likely wanting to strike while the iron is hot, we can't imagine the wait will be too long.

Are you excited about Wednesday's second season? Let us know.