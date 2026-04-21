Wednesday: Season 3 shown in a first image

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After two incredibly popular seasons, Wednesday is now one of Netflix's biggest franchises. Interest in season three is naturally high, and over the past few months we've reported on one big-name star after another joining the series, including Lena Headey, Eva Green, and Winona Ryder.

Filming is currently in full swing, and apparently the story will at least partially take place in Paris this time around. We know this because Netflix France just shared a photo from the set showing Jenna Ortega standing in front of the Eiffel Tower. Unfortunately, we aren't getting any clues about what's happening in the French capital; the photo is accompanied only by the caption: "From Paris, with dread."

We'll just have to make do with this for a little while longer. The third season of Wednesday is expected to premiere in 2027, but no specific date has been announced yet.