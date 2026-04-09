Wednesday: Season 3 cast bolstered by Lena Headey and more

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We've been eagerly following the development of the third season of Netflix's Wednesday, all following the next round of episodes being greenlit last summer. Since then, we've been informed that Eva Green would be joining the show in a mysterious role, all while Winona Ryder expands the cast too, making for a show with tons of stars experienced in Gothic-esque roles.

With production underway on Season 3, it has also been confirmed that a few other interesting names are joining the cast, each in guest roles. Perhaps the best-known star is Game of Thrones alumni Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), but the cast is also being bolstered by Weekend at Bernie's Andrew McCarthy and Ted Lasso's James Lance. We don't know who either of these actors will be playing in the show, only that they will be guest roles.

For more on Wednesday, stay tuned, as production has now been underway for almost two months, meaning it is likely a good way towards being complete.