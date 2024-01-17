Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Wednesday (Netflix)

Wednesday Season 2 will have more horror

Wednesday herself Jenna Ortega confirms we're going in a bit of a different direction next season.

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has opened up a bit about how the upcoming second season of the hit series will change from the first. Ortega said that Season 2 of Wednesday will have a slightly different focus, with more emphasis placed on horror.

"We're definitely leaning into a little bit more horror but it's really, really exciting because all throughout the show, while Wednesday does need a little bit of an arc, she never really changes and that's the wonderful thing about her," she said. "There's really, really good one-liners, and I think everything's bigger, it's a lot more action-packed. Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice."

So not only are we leaning more into horror next season, but it seems like each episode will also be more of a complete story, if they're each going to be like their own movie. So long as Netflix delivers more of the same, it's likely fans will be pleased.

