Wednesday Season 2 will have more horror

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has opened up a bit about how the upcoming second season of the hit series will change from the first. Ortega said that Season 2 of Wednesday will have a slightly different focus, with more emphasis placed on horror.

"We're definitely leaning into a little bit more horror but it's really, really exciting because all throughout the show, while Wednesday does need a little bit of an arc, she never really changes and that's the wonderful thing about her," she said. "There's really, really good one-liners, and I think everything's bigger, it's a lot more action-packed. Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice."

So not only are we leaning more into horror next season, but it seems like each episode will also be more of a complete story, if they're each going to be like their own movie. So long as Netflix delivers more of the same, it's likely fans will be pleased.