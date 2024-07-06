Wednesday: Season 2 said to be Ireland's biggest shoot ever

HQ

It has been confirmed that the second season of Wednesday is in production and in the process of filming the next slate of episodes that will continue to tell the story of the youngest daughter of everyone's favourite creepy and kooky family.

The show is being filmed right now in Ireland, and according to Variety, this is not just a medium-sized shoot, it's set to be the largest shoot that has ever taken place in the country in terms of production spend.

Considering Ireland has been the basis for many big shoots in the past, including Game of Thrones and Star Wars, this shows just how much money and resource Netflix is pouring into the second outing for one of its biggest shows of all-time.