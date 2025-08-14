Wednesday: Season 2 rakes in 50 million views in its first week

HQ

We expected Wednesday's second season to do well on Netflix when it premiered its first part, and that has very clearly become a reality. The first week viewer figures are now out and they show that Wednesday: Season 2 has raked in a whopping 50 million views (and 201.6 million hours viewed) in its first week, something that is particularly impressive considering that the first part only included four episodes.

It would make sense for the show to find a reduced level of success in its second week and onwards, however in early September it will receive another massive boost in viewers as the second part arrives and drops tons of new episodes. By that point, it wouldn't be surprising to see Wednesday: Season 2 as one of the streamer's largest seasons of television to date, as it's already a third of the way to becoming the second-biggest English season of TV on Netflix of all-time (and the fifth biggest overall season of television on the platform).

Have you seen Wednesday's new episodes yet? If so, do you agree with our thoughts on it?