Wednesday: Season 2 - Part 1

The immense success of Wednesday surprised me. Sure, it was a fun take on the Addams Family, with Jenna Ortega absolutely stealing the show as the titular character, but I never found it to be a truly special and innovative creation, one that stood out and shocked the world in the same way Squid Game did for Netflix. A bit like Stranger Things, Wednesday was fine television at best, but it ended up becoming a titan for the streamer, only rivalled by Squid Game at its peak.

It's because of this that the second season of Wednesday arrives with such anticipation. There is an expectation for this show to reach the heights it once achieved, especially since Netflix seems to have doubled down on it with an even more impressive cast and plans for an eventual third season too. But just because Netflix is confident, does that mean that Wednesday: Season 2 is appointment viewing? Judging by the first part of this season, which only includes four episodes, I'm a tad sceptical.

Now don't get me wrong, all of the parts that stood out and impressed in the first season of Wednesday are back and in full force here. The set and costume design is exceptional, there's interesting worldbuilding that invokes your interest, and Ortega is a charismatic and charming lead that embodies Wednesday to great effect, completely outshining the rest of the cast aside from the adult members of the Addams Family. Speaking about that quirky crew, Catherine Zeta-Jones once again slots perfectly into the shoes of Morticia, Luis Guzman thrives as Gomez, Fred Armisen is excellent as Fester, and Joanna Lumley shows promise as Wednesday's Grandmama. Isaac Ordonez is serviceable as Pugsley, but not nearly as effective as the character as Ortega is as the compelling lead. The rest of the cast are once again fine, but feel like inclusions that don't have a massive presence when compared to the Addams gang. When a dismembered hand becomes one of the stars and most charismatic presences on screen, it says a lot about the rest of the characters... Not to diminish the excellent performance of Thing, of course.

But the cast being what it is is fine in my eyes, because you want the Addams Family to steal the show and stand out. What's less engaging and more of a let-down in this first batch of episodes is the theme and the dialogue. The creepy and kooky nature has been mostly brushed aside this time, all because Wednesday is now a hero, a cult figure among the Nevermore students. There's no unsettling element where Wednesday feels like an outsider, everyone wants to be her and no one fears her. This means we get less dialogue and conversation that will make your hair raise and more about emotions and typical teenage drama. Sure, there has always been a teenage focus to Wednesday as a show, but now it feels more like some kind of Riverdale clone at times, a theme more toned down and a bit akin to Disney+'s Percy Jackson series, and less like something unique and eerie, as the Addams' values often preach.

Sure, there is a mystery at the heart of this show that features various macabre elements, but it's not quite as effectively conveyed as the prior season, and frankly there seems to be more of a focus on delivering silly schoolgirl drama than supernatural suspense. And because this second season clearly wants to allow other characters to grow and blossom, much of the interesting supernatural developments come from supporting characters, as Wednesday is pushed aside a tad.

Again, it's not a bad TV show in any sense, it's just not appointment viewing as many would have told you about the first season. It's perfectly mediocre television that has its highs and lows, reasons to celebrate it and reasons to sigh audibly, mostly associated with its cheap and childish drama. There is hope that the second part, which spans eight episodes (twice as many as Part 1) will show a clear sign of improvement, but right now, if you're tired of that CW-styled teenage drama it's hard to say that Wednesday: Season 2 will do much to hold your interest. Go and watch the 90s films instead, as they're still the best representations of the Addams Family.