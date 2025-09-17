news
Wednesday (Netflix)
Wednesday: Season 2 is already one of Netflix' ten biggest series of all time
It was literally just two weeks since the last episodes were released, which says something about the enormous fanbase this show has.
It was really only a matter of time, given the overwhelming success of the first season of Wednesday, but now Deadline reports that season two of the series - just two weeks after the final episodes premiered - has climbed to the top of the service's list of the most-watched Netflix series ever.
Wednesday: Season 2 is currently in tenth place, but is of course expected to climb further. Whether it will be as big as season one, which is Netflix's most-watched series of all time, remains to be seen.
Are you one of those who have watched the second season of Wednesday - and what did you think of it?