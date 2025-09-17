Wednesday: Season 2 is already one of Netflix' ten biggest series of all time

HQ

It was really only a matter of time, given the overwhelming success of the first season of Wednesday, but now Deadline reports that season two of the series - just two weeks after the final episodes premiered - has climbed to the top of the service's list of the most-watched Netflix series ever.

Wednesday: Season 2 is currently in tenth place, but is of course expected to climb further. Whether it will be as big as season one, which is Netflix's most-watched series of all time, remains to be seen.

Are you one of those who have watched the second season of Wednesday - and what did you think of it?