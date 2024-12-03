Wednesday: Season 2 has finished filming

HQ

We're in the home stretch now. After having to wait two years already, it has now been affirmed that the second season of Wednesday, the popular Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega as the quirky Addams Family daughter, has wrapped filming and has now entered the post-production phase.

The series has been filming for a few months now, and if the first season is anything to go by, we can likely expect the post-production this time around to last for a good 8-10 months as well. Perhaps this means that Netflix will be eyeing Wednesday's return for sometime around the spooky season in 2025, meaning we're hopefully less than a year away from checking out more of what is still Netflix's biggest English-language television series.

With the production wrapping up, a post has been shared to commemorate the moment, which states (as per What's On Netflix):

"To My Grim Companions,

"I offer my thanks for the many hours of blood, sweat and ominous lighting that went into this production.

"If I had the capacity for warmth, I might even say it was a pleasure. But let's not get carried away.

"Eternally ungrateful, Wednesday Addams."

Are you excited for Wednesday's return?