Wednesday opening video revealed

Today we're less than two weeks away from the premiere of Wednesday on Netflix. It's a TV series based on the Addams family, centered on the daughter Wednesday. She is played by Jenna Ortega, but Christina Ricci who played the same character in the movies from the early 90's is also in the show (although in a different role).

Now we've gotten the opening sequence, and we must say it ticks all the right boxes. Check it out below.