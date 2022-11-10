Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Wednesday opening video revealed

Follow Wednesday as a high school student at Nevermore Academy in the upcoming Netflix show.

Today we're less than two weeks away from the premiere of Wednesday on Netflix. It's a TV series based on the Addams family, centered on the daughter Wednesday. She is played by Jenna Ortega, but Christina Ricci who played the same character in the movies from the early 90's is also in the show (although in a different role).

Now we've gotten the opening sequence, and we must say it ticks all the right boxes. Check it out below.

