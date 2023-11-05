Wednesday loses a main cast member before filming wraps up on season 2

HQ

Following the ongoing Hollywood strikes, Season 2 of Wednesday has hit yet another bump in the road. It has been revealed that Thora Birch, who had joined the series as a new series regular has had to leave the show to "attend to a personal matter."

A representative for MGM told Deadline: "Thora has returned to the States to attend to a personal matter and will not be returning to the production."

According to the outlet's sources, Birch has finished filming the bulk of her scenes as Tamara Novak, Wednesday's dorm mother. The role will apparently not be recast, with producers looking to add a new character to the show's first season.