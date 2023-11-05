Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Wednesday (Netflix)

Wednesday loses a main cast member before filming wraps up on season 2

Thora Birch won't be returning to the production due to a "personal matter."

HQ

Following the ongoing Hollywood strikes, Season 2 of Wednesday has hit yet another bump in the road. It has been revealed that Thora Birch, who had joined the series as a new series regular has had to leave the show to "attend to a personal matter."

A representative for MGM told Deadline: "Thora has returned to the States to attend to a personal matter and will not be returning to the production."

According to the outlet's sources, Birch has finished filming the bulk of her scenes as Tamara Novak, Wednesday's dorm mother. The role will apparently not be recast, with producers looking to add a new character to the show's first season.

Wednesday (Netflix)

