Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Wednesday (Netflix)

Wednesday is now the second biggest English-language TV series on Netflix

The previous number two, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has been beaten and only the fourth season of Stranger Things is left to beat.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We imagined there would be some interest in Wednesday as it was a Tim Burton series in a fairly popular franchise that looked good. But nothing could have prepared us for this. Every week since Wednesday premiered three weeks ago, new records have been smashed.

After today, there's pretty much only two record left to beat. As reported by ComicBook.com, Wednesday is now the second biggest English-language TV series of all time on Netflix, trailing only the fourth (and latest) season of Stranger Things. And the gap is closing fast. After that, there's only Squid Game left to beat as the biggest Netflix show ever, which does seem unlikely though.

It should be noted that Netflix only measures the first four weeks when judging how popular a show is, so Wednesday only have one week still to go to reach the two remaining records it has yet to smash.

Do you think Wednesday will become the biggest English-language TV series ever on Netflix?

Wednesday (Netflix)

Related texts

0
Wednesday

Wednesday
SERIES. Written by Samuel Lakin

Monster mashing together The Addams Family and high school drama, it somehow pulls it off.



Loading next content