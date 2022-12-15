Wednesday is now the second biggest English-language TV series on Netflix

HQ

We imagined there would be some interest in Wednesday as it was a Tim Burton series in a fairly popular franchise that looked good. But nothing could have prepared us for this. Every week since Wednesday premiered three weeks ago, new records have been smashed.

After today, there's pretty much only two record left to beat. As reported by ComicBook.com, Wednesday is now the second biggest English-language TV series of all time on Netflix, trailing only the fourth (and latest) season of Stranger Things. And the gap is closing fast. After that, there's only Squid Game left to beat as the biggest Netflix show ever, which does seem unlikely though.

It should be noted that Netflix only measures the first four weeks when judging how popular a show is, so Wednesday only have one week still to go to reach the two remaining records it has yet to smash.

Do you think Wednesday will become the biggest English-language TV series ever on Netflix?