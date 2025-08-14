Wednesday gets tormented by people from her past in first look at Season 2 - Part 2

HQ

Love it or hate it, Netflix used its split premiere format for Wednesday's second season, a style that meant the first half of the season arrived on August 6 and will soon be followed by the second half a month later on September 3. While viewers are likely pulling their hair out desperate to hear about what happened to Wednesday after the events of the asylum breakout, Netflix seems very happy with this release format, as the show has already raked in mega viewership figures.

Still, let's leave the past behind for a moment and look to the future, as Netflix has released the trailer for the second part of the second season, which includes some surprise character inclusions, namely Gwendoline Christie back as Principal Larissa Weems, although she's not quite alive in this context...

Otherwise, the trailer teases that Wednesday and the Nevermore crew are preparing for their toughest fight yet as the Hyde is on the run and there are still other pieces at play that put their respective lives at risk.

Check out the trailer for a taste of what will be offered to viewers when Wednesday: Season 2 - Part debuts on September 3.