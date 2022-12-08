Wednesday continues to smash Netflix records

A week ago, we revealed how the Netflix series Wednesday has obliterated several previous Netflix records and even managed to beat Stranger Things: Season 4 as the best first week ever on the popular streaming service. Back then, we noted that it had already become one of the ten most viewed series ever on Netflix by barely edging into a tenth place.

Well, let's just say the runaway success for Wednesday (who is played by Jenna Ortega, with Tim Burton directing four episodes) has continued. Her time at the Nevermore Academy has now managed to beat the previous records set by Wednesday and become the third biggest English-language series of all time on Netflix, only behind Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (#2) and Stranger Things: Season 4 (#1). And it's reported that Wednesday is expected to climb in to second place very soon.

In fact, Wednesday also broke another impressive record by becoming the first English-language Netflix series that has amassed over 400 million hours viewed in a week (411.29 million hours to be precise). Impressive, but it's still far behind the absolute behemoth that is the Korean show Squid Game, which reached 571.76 million viewed hours on its third week.

Are you surprised to see Wednesday perform like this?

