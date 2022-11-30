Wednesday breaks Netflix streaming record formerly held by Stranger Things Season 4

It looks like Wednesday has gone down rather well for Netflix, as the streamer has now revealed that the spinoff series has broken a record that was previously held by the titan that is Stranger Things Season 4.

As said in a press release, Wednesday now holds the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix, with a total of 341.23 million hours viewed across over 50 million households.

It should be that while the show is already on track to cracking the top 10 most popular series of all-time within its first 28 days (as Ozark Season 4 occupies the tenth slot with 491 million hours), to catch up with Stranger Things Season 4 will be a tough ask, as that show reached a total of 1,352,090,000 hours during the time period.

Have you seen Wednesday yet?