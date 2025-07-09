Wednesday becomes Nevermore's resident celebrity in latest look at Season 2

HQ

Now that we're well into July and the summer holidays are upon us, it's almost time to start preparing for the return of the academic year and what better way to do so than by heading back to Nevermore Academy?

As soon as August 6, Wednesday will return to Netflix for its anticipated second season, and with that date edging closer, the streamer has presented the official full trailer for the series. We get to see Jenna Ortega back as the titular protagonist and now dealing with being a local celebrity. Add to this more of the wider Addams family, including Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Thing, and even some new members like Joanna Lumley's eccentric elder.

Of course, strange personalities are not all that are in store as once again Nevermore is the scene of a crime, with a stalker perusing the grounds, all while the new principle proves to be a headache. As you can see, Wednesday will have a lot to deal with at school over the next year.

Check out the new trailer for Wednesday below, ahead of Part 1 arriving on August 6 and Part 2 on September 3.