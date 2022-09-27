Wednesday Addams to debut in November

HQ

We've been following Netflix's Wednesday Addams series for quite some time now. We've already talked about the cast of the series and the trailer also, but now we can add when the series will actually land on Netflix.

And this comes following a short clip of the series being shared by the streaming service during its Tudum showcase over the weekend. In the clip we see Jenna Ortega's Wednesday finding Thing (the creepy hand that serves the Addams Family) in her bed at the Nevermore Academy, and then proceeding to have a conversation with the unusual, living severed body part, attempting to discover why it has come to her school.

That's about all that happens as the clip is short, but right afterwards, the clip ends with a release date being given, meaning we know when Wednesday Addams will drop on Netflix. And that date is November 23.

Take a look at the clip below.