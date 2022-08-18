Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Wednesday Addams gets first teaser trailer

Expect plenty of mystery when we follow Wednesday as a student at Nevermore Academy.

Tim Burton and The Addams family seems like a match made in heaven, and luckily for us, it's actually happening in the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday Addams. Here we get to follow Wednesday, played by Jenna Ortega (Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the popular movies from the 90s is also in this show), during her school years at Nevermore Academy.

We've just got the first trailer, and we can really recommend you to check this one out. It premieres later this year on a yet to be revealed date.

