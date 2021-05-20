Wearable Apple sound products don't support new high-res music - from Apple

You're watching Advertisements

Due to Apple being cheap and only using the old AAC codes, even Apples flagship headphones AirPods Max will not be supporting Apple's own new high-end, high resolution music.

Apple recently announced they will be offering music from Apple Music in 24bit/48Khz and 24bit /192Khz formats, but instead of using one of the many existing formats and file types that support 24bit music, Apple has chosen to use its own Apple Lossless Audio Codec.

However, many journalists were baffled when none of Apple's popular AirPods products were mentioned as compatible hardware when this was released, until T3 magazine managed to get Apple to confirm that there would be no support due to using the now 24 year old standard, instead of any newer codec that supports 24bit music. It is expected that the upcoming AirPods3 will suffer the same problem.

As iPhones don't support 24bit AptXHD Bluetooth or similar either, sending the signal wirelessly to an external DAC is also not an option, you are forced to either use wired hardware or non-Apple products.