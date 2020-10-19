Weapons and Sheikah powers gallore in 50 seconds of Age of Calamity

You're watching Advertisements

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will be the first musou ever to be heavily dubbed into several languages. This underlines how important it is for Nintendo to tell the story 100 years before Breath of the Wild by means of Tecmo Koei's action game.

A month and a day before release, other than your beloved big boy Hestu and the previously-unveiled hidden Koroks, Age of Calamity's new video puts the spotlight on those voices, as every Champion seems to utter a Saint Seiya-like battle cry upon unleashing one of the powerful Sheikah attacks. But, as these special abilities can only be used every once in a while, the trailer also showcases some of the varied, upgradeable weapons that your Hyrule Warriors will have the pleasure to wield against the outnumbering Calamity's forces.

HW:AoC releases exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 20. Who is your favourite Champion so far?