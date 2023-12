HQ

2023 has been a year of highs and lows. We've seen an incredible slate of releases over the past 12 months, but we've also seen thousands of people lose their jobs in the industry that produces the games we love so much.

In the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show, we go over what this year has meant for us, our highlights, and whether we think that it has been the strongest year for game releases ever. Be sure to check it out below: