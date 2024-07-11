We won't know whether we'll see genitals in Dragon Age: The Veilguard until launch

HQ

Last year, Baldur's Gate III had us all clutching our pearls when we saw that yes, you could see your character's penis right there in the creator. You could even edit it slightly. Now, this year's expansive fantasy RPG could do the same, but we're not yet sure if it will.

Game Informer has released a slew of articles surrounding BioWare's upcoming RPG, and yet one thing we've not learned yet is whether we'll get to see genitals. Boobs have been sighted in the game's character creator, but in regards to what's in our pants, game director Corrine Busche said "this is a mature RPG."

We won't know whether we'll be able to see what's going on down there until the game launches, though, as BioWare wants us to explore that experience together. Whatever that means.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard launches later this year for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.