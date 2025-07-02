We won't have to wait until Superman II to see him in action again

HQ

July 11 marks the premiere of Superman, and many see it as the start of the new DC universe, with many projects already confirmed. And, no doubt it will only be a matter of time before there will be a Superman II.

But... it doesn't look like we'll have to wait quite that long to get reacquainted with David Corenswet's version of the character. During an interview with Phase Hero, Gunn was asked when Superman would return and stated that it would be a few years, before backtracking from his comment and adding "Well, no, you might see him... You'll see him before then".

Given that Superman appeared in Peacemaker: Season 1, it seems plausible that he will also be in Peacemaker: Season 2, which premieres in August. In addition, Supergirl will hit theatres in June 2026, and given that Kara Zor-El is Superman's cousin, it makes sense that he has a super finger in the pie there too.