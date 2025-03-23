We won't be waiting another three years for Severance Season 3

HQ

Ben Stiller has revealed that we won't be waiting three years for our next lot of Severance episodes. The first season released in February 2022, and after leaving us on one of recent TV's greatest cliffhangers, made us wait years before we finally got another look at the twisted science behind Lumon Industries.

Speaking with the Kelce brothers in a recent episode of their New Heights podcast, Stiller revealed what he could about Severance in a rapid-fire round of questioning. When asked if we'd be waiting three years for Season 3, Stiller said "definitely not."

New seasons of premiere TV do take some time nowadays. Gone are the days where we could expect a new season of every show we loved each year, something the likes of Game of Thrones used to offer us. Still, considering Severance's popularity, it would be surprising if Apple kept making us wait in three year blocks.