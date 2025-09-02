We will see Phantom Blade: Zero's release date this year

HQ

As far as action games go, there are few that have excited players quite as much as Phantom Blade: Zero. With cinematic duelling and a wide array of weapons to use, it has drawn a lot of attention since it was revealed, with fans now asking when they'll be able to play the game.

If you were lucky enough to attend Gamescom this year, you might have been able to test out the demo. We got the chance to head down to Hall 6 and speak with Tobias, PR at S-Game, who gave us some information regarding the release date.

"We're gonna publish the release date somewhere this year," Tobias said. When we asked if that meant we'd definitely be seeing a date before the year's end, he said "I hope so." Quite vague, but it seems S-Game still wishes to be rather mysterious about its release timings until its ready to reveal something properly.

Current guesses see Phantom Blade: Zero set to join the building roster of games releasing in 2026, but we'll have to wait and see what S-Game has in store. Check out our full interview for Phantom Blade: Zero below: