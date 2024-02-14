We will see no deleted scenes from Dune or its sequel

HQ

Dune: Part Two is just a few weeks away now, and yet once the film is out we won't be seeing anymore of Arrakis for quite some time. This has left fans already wondering when they'll be able to get more Dune content, with many hoping that deleted scenes could provide that.

However, according to director Denis Villeneuve (via Collider), any deleted scenes are very unlikely to see the light of day. "Sometimes I remove shots and I say, 'I cannot believe I'm cutting this out,'" said Villeneuve. "I feel like a samurai opening my gut. It's painful, so I cannot go back after that and create a Frankenstein and try to reanimate things that I killed. It's too painful."

"When it's dead, it's dead, and it's dead for a reason. But yes, it is a painful project, but it is my job. The movie prevails. I'm very, I think, severe in the editing room. I'm not thinking about my ego, I'm thinking about the movie."

So, unfortunately, it's unlikely we'll be seeing any deleted scenes come back for Dune: Part Two or its predecessor for that mater. Now I'm left wondering what will be added in the extras for the DVD copy.