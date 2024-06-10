We will get to chainsaw Locust in Gears of War: E-Day

HQ

As you probably noticed in the first trailer for Gears of War: E-Day, Marcus Fenix used a weapon known in the series as the Retro Lancer. And of course, it's retro because it's old.

Since Gears of War: E-Day is set a full 14 years before the first Gears of War, the Retro Lancer is the default weapon, but does that mean we won't be getting to chainsaw wild monsters in the upcoming adventure?

Fortunately, brand director Nicole Fawcette has a message fans will appreciate and in an Xbox Wire interview she says:

"[The Chainsaw Lancer] doesn't currently exist in that period... but it's not a Gears game if you're not chainsawing Locusts!"

We're guessing that it will appear as some kind of prototype weapon or similar during the adventure for a kind of taste of what's to come.

In the interview, studio art director Aryan Hanbeck also explains that they want to make the Locust a scary enemy again. This is the first time people have encountered these monsters and have never seen anything like them before, and that should be reflected in the design and gameplay:

"When players experience E-Day, they see the monsters through the eyes of those encountering them for the first time."

This also applies to the Locus Drone, which is more or less cannon fodder in the series these days. They too had to fit into the more horror-oriented feel, and Hanbeck explains:

"We transformed the drone into something fearsome, physically intimidating, and utterly brutal. Getting the drone right was crucial; everything else with the Locust we're scaling up from there."

And we're guessing that's something the fans will be very happy about, right?