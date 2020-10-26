"We will come to iOS at some point," says Xbox boss in regard to Xbox Game Pass

You're watching Advertisements

Not too long ago, we caught up with the Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer to chat about everything Xbox. During the interview that you can find in full here, we asked Spencer about the future plans of bringing Xbox Game Pass to alternative platforms.

"We still have iOS to go after, we will come to iOS at some point," said Spencer. "We're still working on some of our technology on PC for larger screens in terms of streaming, and getting to iOS, and I think once we get through that, we look at what the other options are. There's smart TV's out there, there are Chromebooks out there, there's FireTV out there, there's a lot of discussions we would have, we would prioritize it based on where we would find the most new players, that we could naturally bring content to."

In terms of the other two big gaming platforms, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, Spencer stated; "I love the Switch, I love PlayStation, honestly, I think they've done an amazing job as being a part of this industry. I'm not sure that those are the next big set of users for us, but we could be open to those discussions."

Judging by what Spencer alluded to during these statements, it's fair to assume that Xbox Game Pass coming to PlayStation or Switch is not the current priority - however, with this being said, it is not entirely ruled out.

Would you like to see Xbox Game Pass come to Switch and PlayStation?