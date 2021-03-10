We Were Here Forever is a new co-op puzzler for next-gen consoles

Total Mayhem Games has just announced We Were Here Forever, a brand new co-op puzzle game that sees you and a friend try and escape from a mysterious Antarctic location known as Castle Rock. This latest entry into the We Were Here series is planned to launch at an unconfirmed date later in 2021 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series.

The game's Steam page reveals that it will be an exclusively co-op adventure (just like A Way Out and It Takes Two), and it'll see you and your partner solving puzzles using a walkie-talkie. It also notes that you don't need to have played previously entries in the series before playing this one.

The game's Steam description reads: "You and your friend are trapped in the realm of Castle Rock with no way out - were you betrayed, or simply not that clever? Work together to explore and solve puzzles in this mysterious Antarctic adventure. Be aware, nothing is what it seems - there are dark secrets hidden in the shadows. Will you be able to escape?"

You can check out the reveal trailer for the game below: