We weigh in on how 'Super' Nvidia's new RTX 4080 really is

HQ

While the Nvidia RTX 40 series of graphics cards did give us plenty of performance boosts for gaming, for a lot of consumers the price of entry was just too high. Even the more middling cards were costing an arm and a leg, and so it seems that with this new Super line-up, Nvidia is looking to change that.

In our latest Quick Look, we show off the new RTX 4080 Super in all its glory. Immediately, it becomes a more attractive card than its 4080 predecessor thanks to a substantial price drop, but you also get more performance too.

Check out the video below to get more detail on CUDA cores, speeds, and more: