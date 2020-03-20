Cookies

We update you on our personal COVID-19 experiences

Next in line to share his personal experience surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic is Gamereactor UK's editor in chief.

Update: Since we filmed this much has changed, and an updated video is on the way.

Original: We continue our new video series Out of Office in which editors from around the globe and across the Gamereactor network share their personal experiences with you readers to keep you updated on what's going on our many corners of the world.

Yesterday, Magnus, Dóri, Lisa and Markus shared their experiences and today it's Gamereactor UK's own editor in chief Mike. Check his update out below.

