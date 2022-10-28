We unpack the brand new Logitech Pro Wheel

HQ

It took a while for us to get hold of a review copy of Logitech's long-awaited direct drive debut, but now it's finally here, and during the afternoon we at the editorial office unpacked it and tested a little with the wheel itself. Below you will find some quick information and once we start properly testing it in our racing rig we will of course write down some impressions for the upcoming review.

From the official press release:

"Precise. Intuitive. Customizable. Extensive testing and collaboration, with pros and enthusiasts worldwide, is what led the Logitech G team to this exact layout. The thumb sweep orientation places buttons and dials in the exact location needed for drivers to have total control, so they can keep their hands on the wheel and their eyes on the road. It's customizable for future upgrades, compatible with new PRO Racing Pedals, and ready for future additions.

Logitech G sim wheels are forever changed thanks to TRUEFORCE. Experience in-game physics, road conditions, and motor vibrations near-instant precision. Combined with a powerful Direct Drive motor, PRO Wheel delivers unrivaled racing realism with higher frequencies than ever before. No delays. No abstraction. 11 Nm of force with a shockingly low-latency response. Get the realism and immediate connection to the car that pro sim drivers need to win.

PRO Racing wheel is an elite, proprietary design developed with and for pro sim drivers. Engineered with TRUEFORCE feedback technology and high-performance Direct Drive, it delivers the most pure, precise, pro-level connection to the race possible. That means less latency and higher fidelity. Drive to win."