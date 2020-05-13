We unpack Fanatec's new F1 premium wheel

You watching Advertisements

It's going to be officially announced by German sim racing giant Fanatec tomorrow, it's called the ClubSport Steering Wheel F1 2020: Strictly Limited Edition and it's based on a purpose-built carbon composite and the superb shifter paddles from the Fanatec Podium series wheels. Gamereactor received the very first press sample yesterday and we have snapped some photos of this beast that you can find below.

• Unique forged carbon

Revitalise your rig with the F1 2020 wheel, featuring a 5 mm-thick carbon fibre front plate and carbon fibre shifter paddles finished in forged carbon, orange accents, and cutaway F1-style grip design. Customisable button caps are also included.

• Perforated leather grips

Genuine smooth leather grips provide comfort and durability, with the perforations providing superior breathability over longer race sessions.

• Magnetic shifters in an exclusive finish

The shifters feature a strong magnetic resistance and 'click', giving a solid, positive feel to every shift. The 3 mm-thick carbon fibre paddles are finished in forged carbon, exclusive to the limited edition F1 2020 wheel. Upgradeable to the Podium Advanced Paddle Module with analogue clutch paddles.

• Exchangeable Quick Release System

The ClubSport Steering Wheel F1 2020 comes preinstalled with the ClubSport Quick Release Adapter, an automotive-grade quick release system that allows the driver to exchange the wheel within seconds, even during gameplay.