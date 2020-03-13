We unbox the Valve Index just in time for Half-Life: Alyx

Valve's Index VR headset and Half-Life: Alyx go together like chips and cheese (unless you're a vegan, of course) and that's why we got sent a headset just in time for us to review the upcoming VR-only return to one of the most iconic franchises in all of gaming.

However, we're not here to talk about Half-Life just yet, rather it's time to take a closer look at the Index that we'll be playing it on as we unbox and set up the VR headset and get everything ready for the coming battle against the Combine.