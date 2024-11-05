We unbox the PlayStation 5 Pro

HQ

On Thursday it's time for Sony's upgraded Pro version of PlayStation 5 to be rolled out and ahead of sharing our full thoughts on the device later this week, we now get to offer some unboxing pictures taken when yours truly first laid my hands on the exciting package.

The PS5 Pro is a little different to the PS5 Slim as only the centre section (waist?) has been changed, and is now taller. Otherwise it really looks exactly like the same console. With this unboxing out of the way, now we're going to install a bunch of Sony titles optimised for the Pro model and see if we can feel the difference.

Expect more on the PS5 Pro soon.