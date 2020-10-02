We unbox the new Google Home Nest

You're watching Advertisements

If you're all about smart tech and linking your various gadgets and gizmos, then you're probably already at least aware of Google's ecosystem. If that's the case, then you'll probably also be interested in taking a closer look at the new Nest Audio, the latest offering from the company and a device that sits at the heart of its vision for a more connected home.

It also makes a strong first impression, as you can see in the latest episode of our ongoing Quick Look series. Check it out ahead of the product's launch on October 15.