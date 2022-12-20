Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

We unbox the new AMD Radeon RX7900XT 4K graphics card

Does AMD's latest line of cards live up to expectations?

In our Quicklooks series we sometimes get some really interesting tech - like this AMD Radeon graphics card that ushers in a new more affordable time to game in 4K. The card is based on a chiplet design, and is AMD's own reference card. Unlike its competitor in the RTX 40 series, the RX7900XT comes with a standard 8-pins power connection and a relatively small size. Its also priced far from the +1500 Euro mark which the competition enjoys.

