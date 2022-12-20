We unbox the new AMD Radeon RX7900XT 4K graphics card

HQ

In our Quicklooks series we sometimes get some really interesting tech - like this AMD Radeon graphics card that ushers in a new more affordable time to game in 4K. The card is based on a chiplet design, and is AMD's own reference card. Unlike its competitor in the RTX 40 series, the RX7900XT comes with a standard 8-pins power connection and a relatively small size. Its also priced far from the +1500 Euro mark which the competition enjoys.