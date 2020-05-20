We unbox MSI's new motherboard, the Meg Z490 ACE

You watching Advertisements

If you like to keep up-to-date on all things related to high-end PC gaming, then you probably know that Intel has recently released its tenth generation processors. That being the case, it's also time for a new round of motherboards to house this high-end tech, and that's exactly what MSI has served up with the Meg Z490 ACE.

As you will see when we pull it out of the box (for the first time, so it's more of an unboxing than a detailed preview), it's a futuristic piece of kit that will transform the innards of any gaming rig, with cooling solutions built-in alongside a whole host of digital conveniences. Take a closer look at what it has to offer below.