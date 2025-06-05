We unbox and take a Quick Look at the Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

It has finally happened. After months of waiting following the official reveal, and years of teasing and rumours before that, we now have our hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 unit. The successor system, which boasts a larger display, improved magnetic Joy-Cons 2, more powerful internal hardware, an updated and enhanced dock, and a slate of additional features and specs that provide access to new software like GameChat, has arrived around the world, and for fans in Europe, the launch has officially just happened.

This is why we're now able to show off the Switch 2 in a handful of dedicated videos. For starters, it's worth diverting your attention to our unboxing, where we unpack the console and show exactly what you can expect to find in its package.



To follow this, we have our dedicated and more detailed Quick Look, where host Magnus shares a bunch of facts and thoughts about the Switch 2 and the Joy-Cons 2, and how it all feels now that it's finally in his hands.



Otherwise, be sure to keep an eye out for our dedicated Quick Looks focussing on the Pro Controller 2 and the Camera as well. All on top of our full coverage of the Nintendo Switch 2 beginning to take shape now that the successor system has launched around the world.